LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Riley Pittman tied the school record for doubles in game with four two-baggers in Little Rock's 12-3 win over in-state rival UAPB.



"I have a lot of respect for Carlos James and the way that he coaches," said Head Coach Chris Curry. "Any win over Pine-Bluff is a quality win because they're a good program. We want to make sure that our guys understand the importance of a rivalry so any in-state win is important to us."



Nick Perez started the contest on the mound, tossing 3 and 2/3 innings allowing only two runs while also doing work at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a double. Pittman was 4-for-5 on the night and scored five runs.



Ty Gordon earned the win, throwing three innings without allowing an earned run in his relief outing.



The Golden Lions struck first with a run in their first turn at the plate.



In the bottom half of the first, the Trojans rallied for two runs, using a single from Perez to knock in Pittman and Troy Alexander to take a 2-1 lead.



Garrett Scott blasted his third home run of the year in the third inning with a deep drive down the left field line that tucked just inside the foul pole. Little Rock tacked on one more run in the inning to take a 4-1 lead.



UAPB answered with one run in the top of the fourth, but the maroon and silver got that run back when Ryan Benavidez launched a sacrifice fly to score Chase Coker.



Troy Alexander hit his seventh home run of the season with a no-doubter to right field. His two-run home run made the score 7-2 in the fifth.



The visitors scored their final run in the seventh inning, however, the Trojans would put the game away with five runs in the last two innings to eventually grab the 12-3 victory. Pablo Ortiz came on to get the final three outs and Little Rock would improve to 14-19 on the season, notching back-to-back wins over in-state opponents.



Little Rock will get back to Sun Belt action this Friday, April 12 when they host No. 25 Coastal Carolina for a three-game series.