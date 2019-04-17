LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Riley Pittman's fifth-inning three-run home run lifted the Trojans over in-state rival Central Arkansas by the score 4-2, Tuesday night at Gary Hogan Field.



"It was very important to win and stay in the winning column," said Head Coach Chris Curry. "They're [Central Arkansas] very very good. They're coming off a big series win at Tennesse Tech. Any time you can win over an Allen Gum-coached team that's a positive. Our hitters were tentative tonight…but our pitchers picked us up."



Pittman led the way with a 2-for-4 night at the plate, tallying three RBI and a run scored. Ryan Benavidez also turned in a two-hit night, also scoring a run in the contest.



Aaron Funk got the nod for the midweek matchup and produced a very solid outing for Little Rock. The sophomore threw 4 and 2/3 innings allowing only one earned run while striking out three on the night. He handed the ball off to Zach Ours who would pick up his fourth win of the season. Dillon Delgadillo, Jose Torres and Donavin Buck would combine for three and 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball while only allowing one hit to finish the game.



The Bears would strike first with a solo home run from Tyler Smith in the fourth inning to give the visitors a 1-0 lead.



Little Rock would respond in the following inning with a three-run blast from Pittman, just sneaking over the wall in right field. Christian Reyes and Benavidez set the table for Pittman with a pair of singles before the home run.



Central Arkansas did not go away, however, and tacked on another run in the sixth to make the score 3-2.



Eldridge Figueroa laid down a beautiful suicide squeeze to score Nick Perez in the eighth inning to give Buck an extra cushion for the final frame.



Buck toed the rubber in the ninth and picked up two strikeouts without allowing a hit to earn his fourth save of the season and seal the 4-2 victory.



Little Rock has now won 10 of their last 11 games after completing a perfect four-game homestand.



The Trojans will get back to Sun Belt action this Thursday when they head to ULM for the first game of a three-game series, first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m. at Warhawk Field.