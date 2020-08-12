Pool named Lott IMPACT Trophy semifinalist

Pool ranks second in the SEC and 13th nationally, averaging 11.0 tackles per game. For the season, he’s totaled 88 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, five passes broken up and a quarterback hurry. Pool made 20 tackles at Mississippi State, setting the FBS’ single-game high this season, while tying the program record for 10th most tackles in a game. He became one of just nine SEC players to reach the single-game 20 tackle mark in the last 10 years and the first Hog since Jerry Franklin (2010 – vs. Mississippi State). The Lucas, Texas product also chipped in two pass breakups to become the only Razorback to record 20 tackles and two passes broken up in the same game. For his performance, Pool was named co-SEC Defensive Player of the Week alongside teammate Joe Foucha. He made 14 tackles in back-to-back games against No. 8 Texas A&M and Tennessee, adding 4.5 tackles for loss in that span.