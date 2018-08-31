Power-Five matchup set with Baylor — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback soccer team will face the 26th ranked Baylor Bears for its second home game of the 2018 season on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Razorback Field. The game will be broadcast online on SEC Network+.

After facing the Bears, the Razorbacks will have a week off until their next match when they take on Florida Atlantic on Sept. 7 in another home match at Razorback Field.

Match Five Info

Opponent: Baylor Bears (3-1-0)

Date: Friday, Aug. 31

First Kick: 7 p.m.

Arkansas (2-1-1), is entering Friday’s match with Baylor after posting the second shutout of the season with a 2-0 result in their home opener against Omaha last week.

In the first five matches of each season dating back to 2014, the Razorbacks have come out of the gate strong, winning 14 of 20 (.700) matches including a win against No. 2 Duke in the third match of the 2016 season and draw against No. 9 West Virginia this year.

Junior Marissa Kinsey, a transfer from Baylor, had a big weekend leading up to the match against her former team. Kinsey recorded her first career brace against Omaha, contributing to the team's ninth home-opening win since 2009.

The defense continued to show its strength by allowing only two shots to the Mavericks in 90 minutes of play and no corner kicks. In two of its four matches this year, Arkansas has held the opposing offense to two shots or less, including no shots in the season opener against Duquesne (Aug. 17).

In the match against the McNeese, junior Tori Cannata and sophomore Taylor Malham scored their first goals of the season coming in crucial moments. Both goals came as equalizers, with Cannata’s coming in the 79th minute and Malham’s goal coming in the final minute of regular time to send it into overtime.

The Razorbacks will look to continue their aggressive play against Baylor in front of a home crowd on Friday. This will be the fourth time the two teams have met in program history, this being Colby Hale’s first time facing the Bears as a head coach.

Tickets are available via the Razorback Ticket Office starting at $5 with kids 17 or younger getting in free. Fans can also buy season tickets for $25 and will receive a free 2018 Razorback Soccer scarf with their purchase.

For The Fans

2018 Kickoff Festival

Free Family fun that includes free kids inflatables, face painting, snow cone truck and a Soccer Scarf Giveaway to the first 200 kids in attendance.

The festival will start at 5:30 PM and run until the beginning of the match vs. Baylor at 7 p.m.

Admission to the match is FREE for children age 17 and under. Adults can purchase tickets to the match at the ticket office on site for just $5.

Student Giveaways

-Always Free Admission for University of Arkansas Students with Student ID

-First 500 Students receive a 2018 Soccer Scarf and Free Pizza beginning a 6 PM

-One lucky student will win a 50" LG 4K HD Smart TV

-Six lucky students will win either a Razorback Tumbler Cup or Cooler

Quick Kicks

>> In its last seven matches against top-10 opponents going back to 2016, Arkansas has won or tied four times. Sunday’s match against West Virginia was its second-straight result over a top-10 team.

>> The Razorback fans have set a single-game attendance in each of the last five seasons, including last year’s record-setting 3,401 fans that watched the Razorbacks take on top-ranked Penn State.

>> After Friday’s match against Baylor, Arkansas continues their three-game home stretch with weekend matchups against Florida Atlantic and Connecticut the following week.

>> Arkansas has won 24 of 40 (.600) home matches dating back to 2014. The most recent coming in a victory against Omaha.

>> Arkansas only conceded two shots against Omaha last Friday. It was the second time the Razorbacks’ defense gave up two shots or less this season. The first was against Duquesne where the Razorbacks gave up zero shots in the match.

>> The shutout recorded against Omaha was Arkansas’ seventh-straight victory via shutout going back to Oct. 5, 2017.

>> Junior Marissa Kinsey recorded her first career brace in a 2-0 victory against Omaha. It was also Kinsey’s first goals of the season.

>> It was the first time a Razorback has scored two goals in a match since Stefani Doyle at Providence (Sept. 10, 2017).

>> Junior Tori Cannata and Sophomore Taylor Malham scored their first goals of the season in the match against McNeese St. Malham is coming off a freshman season where she scored the second highest goal on the team last year (6).

>> Malham and Cannata recorded season-highs in minutes with Cannata playing 68 minutes and Malham playing 106. Malham was one-minute shy of her career-best (107) that came in a win against Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament last year.

>> Taylor Malham and Tori Cannata became the fourth and fifth different Razorbacks to score a goal through four matches this year.

>> With the 2-0 victory against Omaha, the Razorbacks have two shutouts on the year. Last year, the Razorbacks tied a program-best with 10 shutouts.

>> Senior defender Carly Hoke recorded her first point of the 2018 season, her first since notching an assist against Providence (Sept. 10, 2017) last year.

