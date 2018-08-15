#PrepsOn11 Preview: HS Lakeside Rams — HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (THV11) -- Forgive the Rams if they're not happy with finishing second in the 5-A South a year ago. After back-to-back conference championships in 2015 and 2016, the Rams are ready for more.

"Our kids expect to win," said head coach Jared McBride. "They know that it takes hard work and that there's a lot that goes into winning and they don't want to be in the group that doesn't win."

"Every practice you have to attack because you know what it takes to win," added Rams senior lineman, John Michael Fuller. "You know that feeling of victory and you just want to chase after that."

To do that Lakeside will turn to senior quarterback Taylor Gillham, who completed 90 of 161 passes for 1,237 yards and 12 TD's as a junior. Senior Dorecus Ferguson will have to step up at running back due to the departure of all-state selection Michael James.

Regardless of who is on the field, the expectation at Hot Springs Lakeside is to win. Not just in conference anymore, but in state's. "We expect to win conference every year," said McBride. "But want to be able to compete and make noise within the state."

Hot Springs Lakeside opens their season August 31st with a renewal of their rivalry with Lake Hamilton.

