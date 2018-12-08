#PrepsOn11 Preview: Robinson Senators — Little Rock, Ark. (THV11) - There's no reason not to believe that Joe T. Robinson is one of the favorites for a 4A state championship. The Senators won their first conference title in 2017, and their three losses over the past two seasons have come to teams with a combined record of 39-3. They return 30 seniors to a a team that advances to the state semifinals a year ago, and anything less than a repeat could be considered a disappointment.

Robinson is laden with star talent, including senior quarterback Greyson Tackett who completed 74 of 122 passes for 1,431 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2017. On the other side of the ball, the Senators boast Arkansas-commit Zach Williams, who before calling the Hogs, held more than 20 Division I offers.

To help prepare for another long postseason run, head coach Todd Eskola has his team facing a tough non-conference schedule. "Every week you're going to play somebody that's not just a great football team, it's a great football community," said Eskola. "We play in the best environments in the state. This year we're going to get to go back to Arkadelphia, Nashville - those are great football communities. They support their teams. You're going to have to be mentally prepared to overcome a loud band. You're going to have all these things you can't simulate in practice. And if you take a weak non-conference schedule, I don't believe you're preparing your kids to play at that high level."

Robinson opens their season Thursday August 23rd at Springdale.

© 2018 KTHV