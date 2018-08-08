ARKADELPHIA, Ark. (THV11) – It’s commonly known as the SEC West of Arkansas high school football. The 7-4A features some of the best teams in all of 4A including the defending champs Arkadelphia.

The Badgers shocked Warren in dramatic fashion in 2017 to bring home the title for the first time in 30 years. JR Eldridge’s team led by quarterback Cannon Turner once again poised to make a deep postseason run.

Now the hunters become the hunted according to Coach Eldridge. “What we’re trying to focus on is putting pressure on ourselves every day and putting pressure on ourselves in the weight room, putting pressure on ourselves when we go out for practice and putting pressure on ourselves with what we do on a daily basis.”

Arkadelphia opens the season August 24th against Sylvan Hills.

