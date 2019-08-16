ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — In 2018 Arkadelphia became the first team ever in state history to start 0-5 and win a state title. Now they go for three-peat.

The Badgers have established themselves as one of the premiere programs in the 4A winning back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018. A big part of the team's success is the man under center. Senior Cannon Turner is a 4-year starter for the Badgers.

Head coach J.R. Eldridge appreciates Turner's leadership on and off the field.

"Cannon started 31 games for us, from the time he was a 9th grader to his junior year so really looking forward to him being able to perform again this next year." Along with Turner the Badgers bring back a large group of seniors ready to contend for another championship.

"When our players bring the energy and the effort and the focus that we're asking them to bring everyday it's such a joy to coach."