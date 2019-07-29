HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — 2nd year head coach Darrell Burnett is on a mission to change the culture and identity of Hot Springs football.

The Trojans finished 1-9 in 2018 during Burnett’s 1st season in Garland County. Burnett’s model is one of success. He served as an assistant under state champion Buck James in Bryant and Camden-Fairview. “Able to see the blueprint in Camden and able to see the blueprint in Bryant, it’s hard nosed and disciplined the kids love him but he’s going to expect a whole lot from you.”

The Trojans open the season September 5th against Fountain Lake.