JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (THV11) – Heading into 2018 the Jacksonville titans don’t have very high expectations on paper but they’re determined to be the surprise of the 6A East.

Barry Hickingbotham’s squad makes the move to the 6A east with the likes of Pine Bluff, Jonesboro, and West Memphis. The Titans will rely heavily on experience this fall including senior QB Shavaris Curley and Cam Holston who split starter reps.

“You know guys are motivated to get better, we’ve had a good summer. We got in the playoffs last year and we’re looking to just try and improve from where we finished.” All eyes will be on the defense and senior Marquez Casey who led the team in tackles in 2017.

“I was a leader last year, but no I’m the leader where I have to correct everyone everyday so we can get better.

Despite lower numbers for the Titans Hickingbotham believes heavily in his kids work ethic and pride. “They can’t measure they heart, they can measure the numbers but they can’t measure the heart.”

Jacksonville opens the season August 31st against Mills.

© 2018 KTHV