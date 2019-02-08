PEARCY, Ark. — This summer Lake Hamilton head coach Tommy Gilleran was highlighted by Hollywood as one of the Gatorade National Coaches of the Year. Now he’s hoping to put the spotlight on his team.

The Wolves finished the 2018 season 5-5 with a 1st round playoff loss on the road at Jonesboro. Junior QB Layne Warrick returns under center after starting 10 games a Sophomore. Coach excited about his QB but even more excited about his offensive line. “Some good seniors, our offensive line is going to be senior led and so that’ll be good. Same thing for the defense so overall our linemen are doing good.”

Gilleran also sees a lot of potential in his running backs and wide receivers. “Our skill kids are catching up with some of that stuff and we’re just feeling really good about this next year.”

The Wolves open up the season September 5th at home against rival Hot Springs Lakeside.