MALVERN, Ark. — 1st year head coach J.D. Plumlee returns to Malvern to build a new culture and get the Leopards back to their winning ways.

Plumlee served as Offensive Coordinator under former head coach Mike Scarbrough. The Leopards averaged 9 wins between 2012-2014 but fell off the past three seasons with a 7-23 record.

Coach Plumlee is determined to rebuild this program into a powerhouse. “You know we’re changing that culture daily, getting guys to buy in. We’ve had some staff turnover which is always good getting fresh ideas and energy in here and we look forward to it.”

The Leopards open the season September 6th against Glen Rose.