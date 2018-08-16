#PrepsOn11 Previews: McClellan Lions — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (THV11) - Pulaski Academy has reigned surpreme in the 5A for four years but the only team to nearly dethrone them is out for revenge.

McClellan came within one point of a state championship in a 37-36 loss to the Bruins. Now the Lions enter 2018 with high hopes and high expectations. "I don't ant to say it but everybody knows that we've lost two of the last three state championships" says head coach Maruice Moody.

"We want to win a title, I don't care anything about a conference championship. That's nice and dandy but I want to win a state championship." The Lions have averaged over nine wins a year of the last three seasons.

The Lions open the season August 20th against Pine Bluff Dollarway at War Memorial Stadium.

