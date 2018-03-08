NASHVILLE, Ark. (THV11) - Our Preps on 11 previews rolls on with the powerhouse that is the 7-4A conference.

2017 was a shocking season by Nashville standards as the Scrappers failed to win a conference title for the first time since 2013. Nashville lost every skill player on offense from last season.

Head coach Mike Volarvich expects to play more sophomores than ever before as the former freshmen have been dominant. The Nashville JV team has won 65 consecutive games at the junior high level.

Nashville opens the season August 20th against Watson Chapel.

