#PrepsOn11 Previews: Salt Bowl Week — LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (THV11) - It's a day that divides friends, family, and an entire county. The Salt Bowl.

Bryant's Buck James and Benton's Brad Harris both enter their third season as head coach and with it their third battle against each other. "It's probably one of the biggest rivalries in the state of Arkansas" says Harris.

Not only do they compete on the field this Saturday, they compete on T.V. and radio shows all week long. James adds "You now when you got something going everyday it's Salt Bowl week."

While Coach James doesn't like to do too much talking, his team has been doing plenty of walking on the field. Bryant hasn't lost a Salt Bowl since 2005. A stat Coach Harris is ready to change.

"We feel like we're closing the gap on those guys. They're really good and they probably have on of their better teams they've had but we feel like we have one of our best teams in recent history and we're looking to get that W."

Luckily for both these coaches the time for talk is nearly over and they can settle it on the field Saturday night at 7:00 P.M.

