SHERIDAN, Ark. — Third year head coach Lance Parker looks to surprise some folks in the very talented 6A West conference.

"I think we're going to surprise some people this year." It's been quite the rebuild for Parker at sheridan with a 2-18 record over his first two seasons but coach feels this team is turning a corner. "We're fired up and ready to compete. We feel good about our improvement and we feel good about our chances in a lot of games."

Defensively the Yellowjackets return four 3-year starters including senior linebacker Tyler Whitaker. "I'm pretty pumped about the experience that we got. We've got like 18 returning starters and defensively we've got some dudes on our offensive line returning. I think we're going to have a good year this year."

Sheridan opens the season August 30th at Mountain Home.