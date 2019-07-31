SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sylvan Hills shocked the entire 6A with a deep playoff run in their first year in the class. Now they’re looking to build off their 2018 postseason success.

Head coach Jim Withrow’s team finished the regular season 3-7 in the 6A East but became the first #6 seed ever to reach the 6A semifinals. “It’s better because you know what to expect, the problem is you know what to expect. It’s a beast of a conference so you just have to be ready each and every week.”

The Bears are rebuilding quite literally off the field. Sylvan Hill expected to unveil their new high school and football facility in August. “A lot of fun, you know we’re in the middle of a lot of construction and things changing over there so it’s been hectic but it’s been a lot of fun.”

Sylvan Hills opens the season August 30th against 4A state champs Arkadelphia.