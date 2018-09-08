#PrepsOn11 Previews: Warren Lumberjacks — WARREN, Ark. (THV11) - The 8-4A has been owned and operated by Warren as the Lumberjacks try to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss in the 2017 state championship game.

The Lumberjacks are favorites to return to War Memorial Stadium behind the state's most dynamic player Treylon Burks. The Razorback commit hauled in 45 receptions for 1,090 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Head coach Bo Hembree very optimistic about his squad not just because of Burks but because the depth behind him. "Last year we didn't have very much depth and this year we can hopefully rest Treylon more, he had to play too many snaps in the state championship game. Now we've got some young guys that can come up and hopefully can contribute early and get better as the year goes on."

Warren opens the season Saturday August 25th against Southside Batesville in North Little Rock.

