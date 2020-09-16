'It is my honor to have helped': President Donald Trump reacts to Big Ten football's return

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, President Donald J. Trump reacted to the Big Ten's announcement that its football season will return in October.

That included a tweet from President Donald J. Trump, who took to Twitter to both congratulate and take some of the credit for the conference's return to action.

"Great News: BIG TEN FOOTBALL IS BACK. All teams to participate," President Trump posted on Wednesday morning. "Thank you to the players, coaches, parents, and all school representatives. Have a FANTASTIC SEASON! It is my great honor to have helped!!!"

After the Big Ten announced on Aug. 11 that it would be postponing its season due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, President Trump publically advocated on multiple occasions for the league to reconsider its decision. On Sept. 1, President Trump revealed that he had met with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on a phone call and that a decision to hold a 2020 fall football season was on the "1-yard line." Less than a week later, he suggested that the conference may move forward without Michigan, Illinois, and Maryland due to decisions made by those state's respective governors.