Price comes to Conway after serving as the head coach at Sinclair Community College since 2000, as well as Athletic Director since 2013

CONWAY, Ark. — Jeff Price is the newest member of the University of Central Arkansas men’s basketball coaching staff, joining head coach Anthony Boone’s staff as associate head coach.

Price comes to UCA from Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio, where he was head men’s basketball coach as well as athletic director.

“I feel very fortunate to be able to get someone of his experience, both coaching and in administration,’ said Boone, who will be entering his second full season at the helm of the program and his eighth overall at UCA. “He’s been a head coach for 20 years and he’s been the AD for the past eight years.

“A ton of experience. And also, he was a really good recruiter at the junior college he was at. They didn’t have as many scholarships as a lot of his colleagues in the conference they played in. But he was still able to bring in really good talent. He’s a really good evaluator of talent. I feel very fortunate that he was in a situation where he is willing to come work with us here.’

Price coached at Sinclair since 2000 and added the duties of athletic director in 2013. While at Sinclair, his teams won more than 300 games and sent 75 players on to four-year universities, including senior Sean McNeil who plays currently for No. 18 West Virginia. Prior to Sinclair, Price coached at Earlham College in Richmond, Ind., and at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, W.V.

“We were in line at a NABC (National Association of Basketball Coaches) convention at the (NCAA) Final Four,’ said Price. “We started chatting and I think the first thing that linked us in was I mentioned something about Disney. Coach Boone is a huge Disney fan and I told him I was a cast member and that really started the whole ball rolling.

“And Coach Boone is absolutely the reason I wanted to come here. I’ve known him for a number of years and what a great man. He’s high character, high integrity, he’s incredibly smart. A gifted basketball coach. So that was the first draw. He’s been here a number of years and we’ve been in contact and he’s spoken very highly of UCA, the great people that are here, the institution, academically.

“And when he called and I got to do a little research, and now that I’m on campus and getting to meet everybody, it’s everything I heard it was. It seems like everybody here has been here for two or three decades. They love it here. Everytime I meet someone, they are like they have this feeling like this is their first day even though they’ve been here 20 years. They still speak of UCA like it’s their first day.

“And that’s a wonderful feeling, and I know we made the right decision.’

Boone said he is glad to finally be working with Price.

“We saw pretty quickly that we were of like mind and saw the same opportunities in being involved in the profession of coaching basketball on the college level,’ said Boone. “I certainly felt like it could happen one day. I didn’t know when it would, and I certainly wasn’t thinking that it would happen here.’

Price said he is anxious to get started, for a number of reasons. One, Sinclair did not participate in athletics at all last year due to the pandemic. Two, he missed being just a basketball coach.

“I’m looking forward to just being a basketball coach again,’ Price said. “There are some things that I can bring with me, the administrative side, knowing how to do some things, a different thought process... You only know how to do something once you do it. You don’t know how to be a head coach until you do it. No one can really prepare you for it.

“But now that I’ve done that for a number of years, I think I can really assist this staff on the little things that I’ve acquired over the years.

“And coach Boone, what a great basketball mind. It was fun when he would just call me throughout the season, and we would just chat, some times it was just random. It was always, I don’t know if he’s helping me or I’m helping him. I just can’t wait to get started. Everyone I’ve spoken to in the coaching profession, when I’ve told them about me taking this position, they’ve said this is going to energize me. And it’s true. I can’t wait to get up and get in here every day.’

Boone and Price both agree it is an exciting time to be at UCA as the athletic program moves into the ASUN Conference beginning July 1.

“I think I’m coming in at a really great time,’ said Price. “I’m blessed to have been chosen to come in at this time. entering a new conference, a really good conference, and getting to expand into new regions. I just can’t wait to be part of the success we’re going to have. Hopefully looking back 5 or 10 years from now, we’ll be saying this is where it started.’

“We all feel that way about being here in Conway and in Central Arkansas,’ said Boone, a West Helena, Ark., native. “This is a very nice family place and the people in Conway, the people at UCA are all great. It’s easy to be excited about being here.’

Widders, who came to UCA as a graduate assistant in 2017-18, will continue as a full-time assistant on the 2021-22 staff. Cranford, who came to UCA from Liberty University, has been elevated to a full-time assistant after serving as a graduate assistant and then director of basketball operations over the past two seasons.