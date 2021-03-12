Pulaski Academy cruises past White Hall, 51-19 to claim 5A State Championship

The dominant win for the Bruins gives head-coach Anthony Lucas his first ever state title with Pulaski Academy!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Pulaski Academy Bruins dominated White Hall in the 5A State Championship game Friday night.

The Bruins cruised past the Bulldogs, 51-19, as Pulaski Academy completed the dominant win, giving head-coach Anthony Lucas his first ever state title with the school!

The first quarter was as competitive as it could get, with the Bruins leading the Bulldogs, 11-7 to start the second.

From there, the points started to pile on, as Pulaski Academy went on to score 19 unanswered points to bring the game to halftime, 30-7.