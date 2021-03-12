Pulaski Academy cruises past White Hall, 51-19 to claim 5A State Championship

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Pulaski Academy Bruins dominated White Hall in the 5A State Championship game Friday night.
The Bruins cruised past the Bulldogs, 51-19, as Pulaski Academy completed the dominant win, giving head-coach Anthony Lucas his first ever state title with the school!
The first quarter was as competitive as it could get, with the Bruins leading the Bulldogs, 11-7 to start the second.
From there, the points started to pile on, as Pulaski Academy went on to score 19 unanswered points to bring the game to halftime, 30-7.
The two teams traded touchdowns to begin the third quarter, but the trend would continue as the Bruins went on yet another scoring frenzy in the fourth quarter, as the Bulldogs went scoreless in the final quarter-- ending the game with a final score of 51-19.