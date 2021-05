The former Razorback great as been an assistant with the Bruins since 2012.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pulaski Academy officially has their new head football coach. Former Razorback great Anthony Lucas will replace Kevin Kelley who left for an FCS head coaching position in South Carolina.

Kelley even gave his thoughts on the hire by P.A.

He will be awesome! — Kevin Kelley (@coachkelley1) May 20, 2021