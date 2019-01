FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas landed yet another Pulaski Academy Bruin Monday, as wide receiver John David White committed to the Hogs.

White announced his decision via Twitter Monday night.

White helped lead the Bruins to the 5A state championship game, catching 86 passes for 1,732 yards and 30 touchdowns.

A preferred walk-on, White chose the Hogs over UCA, and also held offers from Air Force, Ouachita Baptist, Kentucky PWO, Arkansas State PWO and Tennessee-Martin.