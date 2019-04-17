JONESBORO, Ark — Arkansas State baseball head coach Tommy Raffo earned his 300thcareer win as the Red Wolves picked up an 8-4 victory Tuesday evening over Southeast Missouri State.

With the win, A-State improved to 22-16 overall while Southeast Missouri State fell to 16-21.

Noah Stone (1-0) pitched six innings, posting the first quality start of his career, only allowing one run on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Payton Lannon seen action in relief, pitching two innings allowing a run, a hit and a walk.

The home team bust the game opened in the sixth inning, tacking on six-spot, when Will Zimmerman scored on a wild pitch and Jaylon Deshazier launched a two-out grand slam to left, brining across Tyler Duncan, Jake Karst and Alex Howard. Deshazier finished the night, one-for-two with five RBIs, a home run and a walk.

A-State evened the score 1-1, in the fifth inning, when Jake Karst slashed a single through left field to welcome home Alex Howard. Karst finished the night one-for-three with two runs an RBI and a walk.

Southeast Missouri State scored first in the matchup on a fielder’s choice, then added another run in the seventh inning, to pull within 7-2, when Danny Wright scored on a throwing error.

The Redhawks rallied in the eighth inning, posting two runs, after Peyton Faulkner scored on a bases loaded walk and Connor Basler scored on a fielder’s choice to pull within 8-4.

The Red Wolves will return to action Thus. April 18 when they travel to Texas State for a three-game series. The first pitch for Thursday’s game is set for 6 p.m., while the series will continue Friday at 6 p.m. and conclude Saturday at 1 p.m.