The Razorback running back tweeted Tuesday afternoon he will turn his focus to the 2021 NFL Draft.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd has decided to end his Razorback career two games early.

The senior tweeting out Tuesday afternoon he will opt out of the remaining 2020 scheduled to focus on the 2021 NFL Draft.

Boyd has rushed for just 309 yards and 3 touchdowns on 82 attempts. Boyd's lone 100 yard game came against his former team Texas A&M.