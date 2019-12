FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd announced on Twitter Monday afternoon he will return to the Razorbacks for his Senior season.

This is huge news for the Hogs as Boyd provided much of the offensive production in 2019. Boyd rushed for 1,133 yards and 8 touchdowns on 184 carries. Good enough to finish 5th in the SEC in rushing.

New head coach Sam Pittman thrilled with the news as he took to social media.