Ramirez named College Sports Madness National Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez was named College Sports Madness Player of the Week, announced today. Ramirez is coming off arguably her best game as a Razorback, as her team-high 23 points helped guide the Hogs to a 83-78 upset victory over the No. 4 Baylor Lady Bears.

The redshirt senior guard was lights-out in the second half in Arkansas’ signature win of the season, scoring 16 of her 23 after the intermission. She went five for nine from the field, made five of her six free throws, and pulled down five big defensive rebounds in the second half as well. During the game’s decisive 13-0 third quarter run, Ramirez made her presence felt, scoring six points.