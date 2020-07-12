Ramirez named College Sports Madness National Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez was named College Sports Madness Player of the Week, announced today. Ramirez is coming off arguably her best game as a Razorback, as her team-high 23 points helped guide the Hogs to a 83-78 upset victory over the No. 4 Baylor Lady Bears.
The redshirt senior guard was lights-out in the second half in Arkansas’ signature win of the season, scoring 16 of her 23 after the intermission. She went five for nine from the field, made five of her six free throws, and pulled down five big defensive rebounds in the second half as well. During the game’s decisive 13-0 third quarter run, Ramirez made her presence felt, scoring six points.
Ramirez also scored in double figures against ULM earlier in the week, going for 11 points on three of five shooting. All three of her field goals in that game came from deep. When all was said and done, Ramirez averaged 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game over her last two games. She also shot the ball incredibly well, hitting 53 percent of her shots from the field, and 63 percent of her shots from deep over that stretch.