Baltimore Ravens player Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team announced Wednesday.

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age 26, the team announced Wednesday.

Ferguson, a third-round pick of the 2019 draft out of Louisiana Tech, was preparing for his fourth NFL season.

No cause of death was immediately reported.

In a social media post, the Ravens said the organization was "profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson." He was described as "a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality."

"We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon's family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon."

Ferguson was known as "Sack Daddy" during his time at Louisiana Tech. He holds the FBS record for career sacks with 45.

During his three seasons with the Ravens, he had 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks

Teammates and fans offered condolences on social media once the news of Ferguson's death was announced.

The NFL also released a statement on Twitter saying, "We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Jaylon Ferguson. The NFL family sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones."

We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Jaylon Ferguson. The NFL family sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/LYEHSrB7JY — NFL (@NFL) June 22, 2022

Ferguson leaves behind three children, two daughters and a son, all of whom are under the age of 5 years old.

RIP Ravens Jaylon Ferguson. Praying for his family. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8LMpHS3RdK — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) June 22, 2022