FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A University of Arkansas spokesperson has confirmed that the Diamond Hogs have scheduled A-State and UCA for the 2021 schedule.
That makes four in-state games for the Razorbacks, including games against Little Rock and UAPB. Last week Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek announced the University would ease restrictions on all non-football sports to schedule in-state opponents.
The Razorbacks will host all four in-state schools at Baum-Walker Stadium. The official dates of the games have yet to be released but will be confirmed when the full 2021 schedule comes out.
