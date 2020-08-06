FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A University of Arkansas spokesperson has confirmed that the Diamond Hogs have scheduled A-State and UCA for the 2021 schedule.

That makes four in-state games for the Razorbacks, including games against Little Rock and UAPB. Last week Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek announced the University would ease restrictions on all non-football sports to schedule in-state opponents.

The Razorbacks will host all four in-state schools at Baum-Walker Stadium. The official dates of the games have yet to be released but will be confirmed when the full 2021 schedule comes out.

