FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Maria Fassi is a National Champion!

The University of Arkansas senior delayed her professional career to return to the Razorback team. That gamble paid off with an NCAA title at Blessings Golf Club on Monday.

Fassi and the teams endured weather delays and a shortened format but her final round was nothing short of spectacular. Fassi started her round in second place and her day began at 11:55 a.m. ending at 7:25 p.m. During that time, Fassi had five birdies and 13 pars shooting 68. She finished the rain-shortened championship shooting eight-under par with a 211.

The complete team effort allowed Arkansas to finish in fourth place moving on to the eight-team match play portion of the championship to determine the team title.

Darkness closed fast as Fassi and the crowd began the celebration of her title. Six teams remain on the golf course when play was suspended for darkness. Those teams resume play at 6:45 a.m. The top-8 finishing teams will then meet for a pairing selection with match play beginning shortly after.

If Arkansas is solidly in fourth place and would face fifth-place Wake Forest if the standings remain unchanged. Texas will be hard to displace in the top spot as they are currently +6 – eight shots better than Duke who is in second. Top-ranked Southern California is currently third, but all three teams still have holes to play in the morning.

1 Maria Fassi (1) 72-71-68=211 -8

TBD Kaylee Benton (2) 74-73-80=227 +8

TBD Dylan Kim (3) 80-82-72=234 +15

TBD Brooke Matthews (4) 76-76-82=234 +15

TBD Ximena Gonzalez (5) 88-76-85=249 +30

Notes - Team

Ten team appearances in the NCAA Championship including 7 of the last 8 years.

2019 is the first appearance in the match play portion of the NCAA Championship for Arkansas.

Former Razorback Stacy Lewis was the 2007 individual NCAA Champion.

Best team finish is T5 in 2011 at Texas A&M.

Five top-10 individual finishes including Stacy Lewis’ win in 2007.

Notes – Maria Fassi

ANNIKA Award Winner | 2018

Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Honorable Mention | 2016

WGCA First-Team All-American | 2018

2019 SEC Medalist

First-Team All-SEC | 2018, 2019

Second-Team All-SEC | 2016

SEC All-Freshman Team | 2016

SEC Women’s Golf Player of the Year | 2018, 2019

ANNIKA Award and WGCA Award Watch Lists | 2018, 2019

Palmer Cup Selection (International) | 2018

U.S. Women’s Open | 2016, 2017, 2018

Arkansas Academic Honor Roll | Spring 2016, Fall 2016, Spring 2017, Fall 2018

Sponsor’s Exemption to the Walmart NW Arkansas LPGA Championship presented by P&G | 2016, 2018

More Information

Keep up with all of the latest news and information and get behind the scenes looks into our program on our social media accounts. Follow us on Twitter at @RazorbackWGolf and check out our Facebook page “Razorback Women’s Golf.” Stats, news and player information can be found at ArkansasRazorbacks.com.

-- ArkansasRazorbacks.com || On Twitter @ArkRazorbacks || Facebook.com/ArkansasRazorbacks –