Razorback merch stores seeing more customers during March Madness

As the Hogs continue their run in the NCAA tournament this year, local businesses like Hogman's Gameday Superstore are seeing an increase in customers.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Razorbacks are playing Saturday night with a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line.

Local merch store, Hogman's Gameday Superstore, is seeing more and more people come through their doors as the Hogs look to keep dancing.

Hogman's has been around since 1989. It's a part of the Razorback legacy when Nolan Richardson's Hogs won the National Championship in 1994.

Fast forward to the present and the Razorbacks are dancing again... looking to take it all in the NCAA tournament.

With excitement at a high, owner of Hogman's, Steve Jenkins is seeing fans flooding in to get gear.

"It's fun when you're winning and the customers come in and they're excited, they're looking for new items, unique items," said Jenkins.

There are a lot of popular items in the store, but one of the newest and best-selling designs is the "Muss Bus" shirt.

This year has been a little challenging however due to the supply chain issues, so some items may take longer to get back in stock after selling out.

"Stuff is coming in. Some of the things like jerseys can be a problem with just one vendor and so it makes it tough, but we're making it and we're keeping the shelves stocked," said Jenkins.

If the Razorbacks succeed in the Sweet Sixteen... you can rest assured knowing that Hogman's will have you covered.

"So, we've already placed what's called 'if-when orders.' So, those orders will be printed and shipped if we know that we win," said Jenkins.