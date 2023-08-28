Razorbacks season opening kickoff time moved up | Here's what to know

The Arkansas Razorbacks will be kicking off their season a few hours earlier than expected on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium as they take on West Carolina.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The season opening kickoff for the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium will be pushed back to noon on Sept. 2.

This means the Hogs will get a slighter earlier start to their 2023 season, as the original kickoff was scheduled for 3 p.m., but is instead being pushed back due to high temperatures and high humidity.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to open the season against West Carolina and will play them in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium.

The university said that the earlier start time will allow the student-athletes to play in safer conditions and will benefit fans in attendance for the same reason.