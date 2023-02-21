Former Razorback Peyton Hillis expecting '100% recovery' after accident

Former Razorback Peyton Hillis tweeted his appreciation Tuesday, stating he expects to make a full recovery after a swimming accident this year.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Former Arkansas Razorback Peyton Hillis tweeted out his appreciation on Tuesday following his discharge from a Florida Baptist Health last month.

"I just wanted to come on here and thank everyone for all the prayers and love y'all have given me," Hillis said in the tweet. "I left the hospital with no worries and concerns and should make a 100% recovery."

Hillis was admitted into the hospital's ICU following a swimming accident, in which he saved his children from drowning while in Pensacola.

While he was able to rescue his children from the waters, Hillis was unconscious once first responders arrived and he was transported via helicopter to the hospital.

The former Razorback went to thank the hospital staff, his family, and his girlfriend for their support throughout the entire process.

Hillis shared that he's refrained from doing any interviews out of respect for his family's privacy.

"I haven't taken any interviews on this because I'd like to keep my family out of the public eye because it was a very traumatic time for us," he said.

Hillis was discharged on Jan. 20, with his girlfriend sharing her excitement.

"God is so good! Peyton has been discharged from the hospital. The amount of love and gratitude I have for the incredible team that took care of Peyton is indescribable," she said.