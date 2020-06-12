Razorback runs lead to win over Lipscomb

Moses Moody made 7-of-8 shots from the field and scored a game-high 18 points to lead Arkansas to an 86-50 victory over Lipscomb Saturday evening at Bud Walton Arena

Moses Moody made 7-of-8 shots from the field and scored a game-high 18 points to lead Arkansas to an 86-50 victory over Lipscomb Saturday evening at Bud Walton Arena.

Top 3️⃣ plays from the night:



3️⃣ Defensive effort from @Vanover_Connor creates the fast break

2️⃣ Handles in the lane by @MrDevoBuckets

1️⃣ Filthy step back three from @jdnotae pic.twitter.com/C9CKzunNpt — Arkansas Razorback Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) December 6, 2020

Overall, all 11 Razorbacks on scholarship scored at least four points while Arkansas out rebounded the Bisons, 54-32. Arkansas’ 54 rebounds are second-most by the Razorbacks under head coach Eric Musselman while the 44 defensive boards are the most by any Musselman-coached college team.

Arkansas opened the game with an 8-0 run – ultimately jumping out to a 20-2 lead – and opened the second half with an 8-0 run to put the game out of reach. Arkansas held Lipscomb to just one free throw over a 5:30 span in first half to go up 21. To start the second half, Arkansas’ defense kept Lipscomb off the board for the first 5:07 to lead by 32.

Arkansas also out-scored the Bisons’ bench, 41-24, thanks to 12 points from JD Notae and 10 from Vance Jackson Jr.

Moody added eight rebounds and three assists. He was 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 2-of-3 at the free throw line. Connor Vanover grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and tallied four blocked shots.

Justin Smith contributed nine points and six rebounds. However, his biggest contribution came on the defensive end. Smith held Lipscomb’s leading scorer Romeao Ferguson to just two points 0-of-4 from the field and 2-of-4 at the line).

Ahsan Asadullah led the Bisons with 10 points and Parker Hazen pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.

FIRST HALF: Arkansas 46 – Lipscomb 24

• Arkansas – thanks to a pair of 3-pointers by both Vanover and Moody – raced out a 17-2 lead to force a Lipscomb timeout at 15:42. Arkansas started the game with an 8-0 run and, after a Lipscomb basketball, went on a 9-0 run.

• Lipscomb hung around over the next five minutes, trailing 26-13 with 10:17 left.

• The Razorbacks answered with a 7-0 and would eventually hold the Bisons to just one free throw over 5:30 to lead 35-14.

• Jaylin Williams drained a 3-pointer from the right corner with 2:43 left in the period to give Arkansas its largest lead of 25 points.

• Moody led Arkansas with 10 first-half points, going 4-of-5 at the free throw line.

• There were just eight combined turnovers (five by Arkansas and three by Lipscomb).

SECOND HALF: Arkansas 40 – Lipscomb 26

• Like the first half, Arkansas started the period with an 8-0 run, holding the Bisons scoreless for the first 5:07.

• Arkansas shot an impressive 51.6% from the field in the second half while the Hogs held Lipscomb to just 21.9% shooting.

GAME NOTES

• Arkansas’ starting lineup was Jalen Tate (G) – Desi Sills (G) – Moses Moody (G) – Justin Smith (F) – Connor Vanover (F) for the third straight game.

• Arkansas won the tip and is 4-0 this year when winning the tip.

•For the fourth straight game, Justin Smith scored the first points of the game, a jumper at 19:47.

• Jaylin Williams was the first sub for Arkansas.

• Arkansas shot 68.8% (22-of-32) from inside the 3-point line, which is the 10th-best shooting performance from 2-point range since the 3-point line was introduced in 1986 (HogStats).

• In the first three games, a different player led the team in scoring and rebounding.

^Moses Moody led the team in scoring (24) versus Lipscomb to become the first repeat as leading scorer.

^Connor Vanover led the team in rebounding (9) versus Lipscomb to become the first repeat as leading rebounder.

• Jalen Tate got closer to three milestones. He is 16 points shy of 1,000, now with 984. He is 39 rebounds shy of 400 (361). He is four assists shy of 300 (296).

• JD Notae is just 25 points shy of 1,000 for his career (975).

• Connor Vanover had four blocked shots.

• Khalen Robinson led the team with four assists.