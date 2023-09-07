Multiple Arkansas baseball signees, RHP Jaxon Wiggins selected on Day 1 of MLB draft

More Diamond Hogs will look to be drafted as the MLB Draft continues on Monday and Tuesday.

SEATTLE — Sunday evening was the first night of the MLB draft in Seattle. Several Arkansas baseball signees were drafted and like pretty much every year, a handful of athletes will have a decision to make - go pro or play in college.

Infielder Aidan Miller was the first Arkansas signee selected. The New Port Richey, Florida native was selected 27th overall to the Philadelphia Phillies. That spot has a $2.97 million slot value.

In the second round, Houston area outfielder Kendall George was selected 36th overall by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Atascocita High School product's spot has a $2.36 slot value.

In the 50th pick, the Boston Red Sox took shortstop Nazzan Zanetello out of the Saint Louis, Missouri area.

At 52nd, the San Francisco Giants selected infielder and Colorado native Walker Martin.

Meanwhile, Jaxon Wiggins was the lone Razorback from the current roster to get drafted. The right-handed pitcher was selected 68th overall by the Chicago Cubs.

The remaining rounds are where Razorback fans will most likely see more players from the 2023 team drafted.

Jace Bohrofren, Hunter Hollan, and Tavian Josenberger were all on MLB.com's top 300 draft pick list.

Rounds 3-10 and 11-20 will continue on Monday and Tuesday respectively.