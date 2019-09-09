FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback Soccer (4-1-1) secured another blowout victory as it downed the McNeese State Cowgirls (2-3-0) on Sunday afternoon at Razorback Field, 7-0. With the Razorbacks 7-0 win against Lamar on Thursday, Arkansas has now scored six-plus goals in back-to-back matches for the first time in program history. The Hogs are outshooting their opponents on the season, 129-25.

How It Happened

-Taylor Malham opened the Razorback scoring from just one yard out with the assists going to Parker Goins and Ashton Gordon.

- Anna Podojil, the SEC Freshman of the Week, tacked on a goal as she put it past the Cowgirl goalie from the top of the box in the 6th-minute

- Goins made it 3-0 in the 7th-minute after getting on the end of a cross from the left side of the pitch and putting it on goal with her right foot.

- Stefani Doyle made a run in the 9th-minute, poking the ball around the Cowgirl ‘keeper in the open field.

- Malham added another one in the 13-minute as she put the ball in from a yard out.

- Malham got her hat trick in the 50th-minute when she put a lefty shot past the Cowgirl goalie from the middle of the box.

- Reagan Swindall tallied a goal for the second-straight match as she headed in a corner from Cara Young in the 76th-minute.

Next Up

Arkansas will head to Waco, Texas for a matchup with the Baylor Bears on Thursday, Sept. 12. The Razorbacks earned a 3-2 home victory last year against BU. First kick is slated for 7 p.m. CT.