Razorback Soccer match against LSU sold out

Fans who do not have tickets for the match against LSU can catch the game on SEC Network at 3 p.m. CT.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback Soccer match against LSU on Saturday, Sept. 19 is sold out with no general admission tickets available due to limited capacity at Razorback Field.

In efforts to ensure the safety of the student-athletes and Razorback fans, attendance inside the stadium has been limited to just season ticket holders, those on player pass lists and a limited number of University of Arkansas students.