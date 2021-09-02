Razorback Softball Announces Schedule Adjustments For Opening Weekend

Due to anticipated inclement weather in Monroe, La., Arkansas has adjusted dates and start times for the five-game Best on the Bayou Classic this weekend at the Ouachita Sportsplex.

The season opener will take place one day earlier than originally scheduled, as No. 21 Arkansas and No. 10 Oklahoma State now face off on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 3 p.m. The Razorbacks play two games on Friday, Feb. 12, taking on Lipscomb at 11 a.m. and Jacksonville State at 1:15 p.m. Arkansas closes the weekend playing another doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 13, rematching against Lipscomb at 11 a.m. before playing ULM at 1:15 p.m.