Razorback softball earns No. 6 national seed in NCAA Tournament

Arkansas will host a regional for the second time in program history. The No. 6 seed is the best ever for the Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the second time in program history, the Arkansas softball team and Bogle Park will host an NCAA Tournament Regional. The No. 6 ranked Razorbacks drew the No. 6 national seed, the highest in school history, as announced on Sunday night. Stanford, South Dakota State and Manhattan will join Arkansas at the Fayetteville Regional.

Arkansas will play its first game of the NCAA Tournament against Manhattan at noon CT on SEC Network.

The Razorbacks are 1-0 all-time against the Jaspers, winning 9-1 (6 innings) in 2018 in Madeira Beach, Fla. Arkansas is 1-0 against the Jackrabbits and 0-2 when facing the Cardinal.

Bogle Park last hosted a regional in 2018, with Arkansas claiming the regional championship after defeating DePaul and Wichita State, twice.

How to Request NCAA Regional Tickets

Razorback Foundation members and season ticket holders will be able to request tickets beginning Monday at 9:00 a.m. Click here or contact the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151. You will need to be logged into your account to see the tickets available.