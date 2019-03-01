LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (THV11) - Razorback defensive lineman Sosa Agim announced Thursday afternoon he will return for senior season.

The Junior submitted his name to the NFL Draft advisory committee but instead decided to return to Arkansas for one more season. In a tweet Agim says "When getting recruited, I told the staff I was coming to college for three years. Things chance and I am able to accept this. I know the end goal is the NFL and it's on the horizon, but it is not the time for me to make that leap."

Agim finished second on the team in sacks with 4 1/2 in 2018.