Hogs tickets given to Salt Bowl players —

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Players from the Benton and Bryant football teams will receive tickets to the October 13 Arkansas-Ole Miss game at War Memorial Stadium. The announcement, made earlier today by War Memorial Stadium Commission Chairman Kevin Crass and Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism Director Kane Webb, is a response to the incident that cut short this year’s Salt Bowl between Benton and Bryant back in August.

“For decades, War Memorial Stadium has served as the backdrop for a countless number of great memories for Arkansans from all over the state,” said Crass. “Kane and I feel that the Salt Bowl did not create the types of memories we want for the players. It is our hope this will enable the teams to enjoy a game at War Memorial together.”

The tickets were purchased through the War Memorial trust fund.

“Kevin came up with the idea and really made it happen,” Webb said, “and I think it’s a terrific way for these kids to enjoy what should be a tremendous memory-making event at the Stadium together.”

For all fans coming to the Arkansas-Ole Miss game there are several things to keep in mind in order to maintain a fun and safe atmosphere:

A clear-bag policy will be in place. No purses, backpacks, etc. allowed

Walk-through metal detectors and security wands will be at all entrances

A prohibition against loitering in the concourse will be enforced

Arrive early to avoid congestion

Enter the stadium through the gate indicated on your ticket

Have your ticket ready to be scanned upon entrance

More information about game day policies can be found at www.WMS.com

Gates to the tailgating section open at 7 a.m. Fans can enter the stadium beginning at 4 p.m. for the scheduled 6:30 p.m. kickoff. Attached is a map showing road closures and other changes that will be in place to keep traffic flowing.

