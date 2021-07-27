Razorback using NIL partnership to leave legacy for his son

Arkansas wide receiver Koilan Jackson announced a partnership with the Legacy Letter Challenge Tuesday, designed to help fathers write letters of love to their kids

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ask Blake Brewer his goal, and he'll tell you.

The father of three feels it is his calling to help "dads to be able to communication their heart and help them connect with their children on a deeper level."

Brewer knows first-hand the importance of a father's words. Because they're what he has left from his dad Larry, a former Louisiana Tech and NFL tight end, who drowned while the family was on vacation in Hawaii in 2003.

"As you can imagine, I was totally distraught," said Brewer.

There was one thing that helped him through.

"I was back in the condo that afternoon and my mom walked into the room and she said, 'Hey, I've been going through your dad's briefcase and I found something that he was going to give you on this trip" and it was a letter," he recalled. "And so I've got to tell you that even before I read that letter, how loved I felt knowing that my dad took a couple months of his life to write down on paper how he felt about us, that he loved us."

For 18 years, Brewer has been motivated by his father's words, and in 2020, he set out on a mission: to help one million dads write what he calls a legacy letter.

"If anyone knows the value of this letter, it's me," Brewer said. "What I tell dads is we're going to take a letter that already exists in your heart and we're going to get it to your heart, to your mind, to a piece of paper and you're going to have something that your proud of."

Although he had never partnered with someone, when name, image, and likeness went into effect on July 1, 2021, Brewer knew he wanted to look for a collegiate athlete. And he immediately turned to his alma mater, the University of Arkansas.

"The idea was out there, like 'hey, what if there is a dad out there that we could partner with?" he said. "And with me being a Razorback and finding out that Koilan is a dad and I was like, 'well, let's investigate it."

It was a perfect fit. Former Joe T. Robinson star, Koilan Jackson, had his son Kairo in 2019.

"He's made me a better person," said Jackson of becoming a father. "I love him to death. He keeps me grounded and he keeps me going."

The Razorback wide receiver credits his dad, former NFL tight end Keith Jackson, with speaking impactful and encouraging words. Behavior that he wants to model for Kairo.

"Being a good dad is one of my biggest priorities in life," Jackson said. "I always want to be there and be the best person I can be for my son, to lead him in the right way."

And that starts with telling him how much he's loved.

"Words mean a lot to your kids and they're way bigger than they seem," said Jackson. "Some things might seem small like words, but those little things will stick with them for the rest of their lives."

As part of his sponsorship deal, Jackson will go through the process of writing his legacy letter this fall and will post updates on his social media.