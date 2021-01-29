Razorback women's basketball upset UConn 90-87

The 19th ranked Razorbacks stunned the 3rd ranked Connecticut Huskies 90-87 inside Bud Walton Arena.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In one of the biggest wins in program history, the 19th ranked Arkansas Razorbacks upset No. 3 UConn Thursday night 90 to 87 inside Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks trailed 43 to 41 at the break before coming out on fire starting the 3rd quarter on an 11-0 run. Senior Chelsea Dungee was a sensation for Arkansas leading the Hogs with 37 points. Dungee eclipsing 30 points for the 11th time in her career.

The win improves Arkansas to 12-6 on the season in what will certainly be a huge NCAA tournament resume boost.