Razorbacks Add Transfer Jaxson Robinson

Played in 14 of A&M’s 18 games, making four starts (vs Auburn, at South Carolina, vs LSU and at Kansas State) … Recorded a block and assist in his collegiate debut in the season-opening win over New Orleans ... Scored his first career points off a 3-pointer from the top of the key in the win over SE Louisiana ... Saw action in the win over Wofford ... Recorded season high in rebounds with seven in 18 minutes of play at LSU ... With that, earned his first career start versus Auburn, playing a season-high 19:32 and establishing a season high with six points on a pair of 3’s in the win ... Matched his season highs in points (6) and 3’s made (2) the following game in a start at South Carolina … Also made a pair of triples and tied his season high with six points at Ole Miss.