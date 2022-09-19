Hogs play Crimson Tide on CBS in SEC showdown

WOO PIG! The #10 ranked Hogs will take on the #2 Alabama Crimson Tide right on CBS in what will be one of the toughest matchups for the Razorbacks this season.

ARKANSAS, USA — WOO PIG! We now know the time, date, place, and channel where the #10 ranked Razorbacks will take on the #2 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide!

The Hogs will square off with the Nick Saban-led Crimson Tide Oct. 1 at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. The Razorbacks will host Alabama at home, with both teams hitting the field at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The Hogs are coming off a win against Missouri State, coached by former Head Hog Bobby Petrino.

But, before the Hogs prep for their game against the Crimson Tide, Arkansas first has its focus set on Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks are looking to handle business against the Aggies, in order to start the season 4-0 before the Crimson Tide arrive in town for the Hogs' toughest matchup so far this season.