LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks is bringing its women's and men's basketball teams to play two games on Saturday, December 21.

The women will play the Little Rock Trojans at 1 p.m. Tickets will cost $10 for adults and $5 for anyone 17 and under.

And then the men's team will play against the Valparaiso Crusaders at 7 p.m. Tickets will cost $25 for the upper bowl and $35 for the lower bowl.

Tickets will go on sale on Monday, October 21 at 10 a.m. You can purchase tickets through ticketmaster.com or at the Simmons Bank Arena box office.

In order to attend the games, you have to have a ticket to both the women's and men's basketball game.

