Razorbacks overcome slow start to beat Colgate, 85-68

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Razorbacks finished in double figures as #3 seed Arkansas defeated #14 seed Colgate to advance in the NCAA tournament, 85-68.
Colgate jumped all over Arkansas in the 1st half with a 10-0 run. The Raiders led by as many as 14 with five minutes left before halftime.
The Hogs closed the half on a 17-0 run led by Devo Davis' buzzer beater just before the break to take a 36-33 lead.
Justin Smith led the way with 29 points. Jalen Tate finished with 15, as Moses Moody and Devo Davis added 12.
Arkansas will face the winner of Utah State and Texas Tech on Sunday.