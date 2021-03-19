Razorbacks overcome slow start to beat Colgate, 85-68

Five Razorbacks finished in double figures as #3 seed Arkansas defeated #14 seed Colgate to advance in the NCAA tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Razorbacks finished in double figures as #3 seed Arkansas defeated #14 seed Colgate to advance in the NCAA tournament, 85-68.

Muss pumped postgame.



Arkansas vs. Texas Tech on Sunday. Going to be fun!!



pic.twitter.com/G5sm9MEu09 — Hayden Balgavy (@HaydenBalgavy) March 19, 2021

Colgate jumped all over Arkansas in the 1st half with a 10-0 run. The Raiders led by as many as 14 with five minutes left before halftime.

The Hogs closed the half on a 17-0 run led by Devo Davis' buzzer beater just before the break to take a 36-33 lead.

Justin Smith led the way with 29 points. Jalen Tate finished with 15, as Moses Moody and Devo Davis added 12.