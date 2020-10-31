Razorbacks beat Rebels 3-1 on Halloween

It was the first volleyball match in Barnhill Arena since November of last year and the Razorbacks did not disappoint its fans, defeating Ole Miss 3-1

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — It was the first volleyball match in Barnhill Arena since November of last year and the Arkansas Razorback volleyball team did not disappoint its fans, defeating the Ole Miss Rebels in game one of the weekend series, 3-1 (25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-17).

Hog Highlights

Jillian Gillen | 20 kills, 11 digs

Taylor Head | 15 kills, 10 digs

Gracie Ryan | 41 assists, 13 digs

How It Happened

The Razorbacks stormed out to a two-set match lead, winning each of the first two sets, 25-20. Arkansas pushed through four tie scores and two lead changes in the first set and finished with the final five points of the set to claim their first set-one win of the season.

The Hogs jumped out to a 4-0 lead to start the third set and led by as many as nine point mid-way through the set, but an Ole Miss timeout gave the Rebels the time to make the adjustments they needed as they scored seven of the next ten points out of the break to close the gap on Arkansas’ lead. Tied at 23 late in the match, a few costly attack errors by the Razorbacks would give Ole Miss the third set, 25-23.

The fourth and final set was all Razorbacks as the two teams were tied only once at two points apiece, before the Hogs used a four-point scoring run to take the lead. Back-to-back service aces by Ryan forced a Rebel timeout as Arkansas led 16-8 at the mid-way point of the set. Back on the court, a kill from senior Devyn Wheeler and a successful challenge by head coach Jason Watson put the Hogs’ in great position to finish things out.

Arkansas had a set-high 15 kills in the fourth set, but it was the final kill from Gillen that would seal the deal for the Hogs, 25-17 for the match win. The Razorbacks move to 3-0 on the fall season to remain undefeated against their SEC opponents.

Hear from the Hogs

“It meant so much to play my first game in Barnhill Arena as a Razorback,” said freshman Taylor Head. “It was a lot of fun to set the pace and just have fun at home with my Hogs.”

“It’s been awhile since we’ve played in Barnhill,” said Coach Jason Watson. “We greatly appreciate everyone who came to support us today and the sport of volleyball being played in the SEC.”

“For us, I feel like we played a little more complete of a match versus our last outing [at Mississippi State]. I was extremely pleased with our composure after being challenged by Ole Miss all afternoon.”