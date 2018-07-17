ATLANTA - Chad Morris made his SEC Media Days debut Tuesday afternoon as the first year head coach was introduced to the conference.

"I'm just excited to be here and to be a part of the SEC Media Days. It means so much to me and my family that we would be put in a position and put on a platform to be able to impact lives in the manner in which we do."

Seniors Hjalte Froholdt, Dre Greenlaw, and Santos Ramirez joined their new head coach in Atlanta. Froholdt was the first on the mic as he reflected on his final year of college football. "The coaches in the previous staff wouldn't want us to sit down and be sad about the situation. They wanted us to attack every day and accept this new coaching staff."

The Razorbacks open the season September 1st against Eastern Illinois.

© 2018 KTHV