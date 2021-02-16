Razorbacks crack Top 25

It's the first time since Jan. 6, 2018 that Arkansas men's basketball has been ranked

With six straight SEC wins, Arkansas shot up the national rankings this week, landing at #24 in the Associated Press poll and “#28” in the USA Today/Coaches poll.

It marks the first time Arkansas has been ranked since Jan. 6, 2018 when the Razorbacks were #22 in the AP and #23 by the Coaches.

Last week, Arkansas only received three points in both polls. The Razorbacks received 111 points this week in the AP – 37 more than the 25th-ranked team – and 32 points by the Coaches — 20 shy of the top 25.